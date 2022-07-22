Construction Staffing Co. Pays $230K Over Data Breach

By Isaac Monterose (July 22, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island staffing company agreed on Thursday to pay a $230,000 settlement for a 2020 data breach that affected more than 3,000 Massachusetts residents. According to an announcement from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, TradeSource, a staffing company for tradespeople seeking work with construction contractors, has also agreed to obey the state's data privacy laws, continue to teach its employees about the importance of protecting personal information and create a written information security program that will outline how to protect personal data from a data breach. Healey's office had accused the staffing company of violating the state's data privacy laws...

