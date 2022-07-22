Amazon-One Medical Deal: Scrutiny Likely, Lawsuit Not

By Bryan Koenig (July 22, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A prevailing antagonism against big companies generally and the power of online platforms specifically may spur antitrust scrutiny of Amazon's $3.9 billion bid for One Medical, but enforcers are unlikely to find grounds to launch a direct challenge, competition attorneys said Friday. In past administrations, which were not animated by the Biden administration's belief that decades of lax antitrust enforcement has allowed corporate consolidation and abuse of market power to run virtually unchecked, attorneys said the deal would likely generate little scrutiny from enforcers. But now enforcers may be interested in the deal's implications for consumer data, even if that's unlikely...

