Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sandy Point Dooms Another 7th Circ. COVID Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (July 22, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit threw out a barbershop's bid for insurance coverage for its pandemic-related business losses in a one-page order citing its first COVID-19 coverage ruling, which policyholder advocates had called a "body blow" to the suits.

The three-judge panel cited the circuit's ruling in December in Sandy Point Dental PC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., in which the appeals court ruled that the COVID-19 virus doesn't alter properties in a way that would cause damage and trigger insurance coverage, according to its short order on Friday.

The decision handed a loss to Legacy Sports Barbershop and a related barber school in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!