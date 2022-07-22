Sandy Point Dooms Another 7th Circ. COVID Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (July 22, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit threw out a barbershop's bid for insurance coverage for its pandemic-related business losses in a one-page order citing its first COVID-19 coverage ruling, which policyholder advocates had called a "body blow" to the suits. The three-judge panel cited the circuit's ruling in December in Sandy Point Dental PC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., in which the appeals court ruled that the COVID-19 virus doesn't alter properties in a way that would cause damage and trigger insurance coverage, according to its short order on Friday. The decision handed a loss to Legacy Sports Barbershop and a related barber school in...

