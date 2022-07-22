Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Probes Wrigley Factory Worker's Bias Claim

By Kelcey Caulder (July 22, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Black man who accused Wrigley Manufacturing Co. of passing over Black workers for promotions at one of its Georgia plants and retaliating against him after he complained of the practice told the Eleventh Circuit that his case was wrongly dismissed.

During oral arguments on Friday, Regina S. Molden of Molden & Associates, who represents worker Marius Brown, said the district court wrongly concluded that the record lacked "significantly probative evidence of intentional discrimination." The district court also erred, she said, when it said Brown failed to establish a "convincing mosaic of evidence" showing that Wrigley intended to discriminate against him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!