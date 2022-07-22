11th Circ. Probes Wrigley Factory Worker's Bias Claim

By Kelcey Caulder (July 22, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Black man who accused Wrigley Manufacturing Co. of passing over Black workers for promotions at one of its Georgia plants and retaliating against him after he complained of the practice told the Eleventh Circuit that his case was wrongly dismissed. During oral arguments on Friday, Regina S. Molden of Molden & Associates, who represents worker Marius Brown, said the district court wrongly concluded that the record lacked "significantly probative evidence of intentional discrimination." The district court also erred, she said, when it said Brown failed to establish a "convincing mosaic of evidence" showing that Wrigley intended to discriminate against him....

