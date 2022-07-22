Calif. Gov. Signs Bill Allowing Individuals To Sue Gun Industry

By Dorothy Atkins (July 22, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that allows private citizens to sue gunmakers, distributors, sellers and transporters to enforce Golden State gun laws, while collecting $10,000 and attorney fees, modeling it after a Texas law that allows private citizens to enforce that state's abortion ban. Newsom signed the bill at an event held Friday morning at the site of a 2013 shooting at Santa Monica College that left five people and the 23-year-old gunman dead. The gunman had used an AR-15-type semi-automatic rifle. The bill — A.B. 1594 — removes an immunity shield that protects gunmakers from liability...

