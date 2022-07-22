Swinomish Tribe Drops Suit Against Feds Over Shellfish Take

By Clark Mindock (July 22, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe that has for years been fighting federal approvals for shellfish aquaculture and harvesting in Washington state has agreed to drop the challenge, according to a joint stipulation for dismissal filed with the government Friday. The parties requested the case be dismissed without prejudice and provided little indication as to why the case was now stale after years of fighting that has brought the issues before the Ninth Circuit once before. The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community had launched an amended complaint in September 2021, claiming the National Marine Fisheries Service's issuance of a biological opinion and incidental take...

