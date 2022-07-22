Feds Want Role In 4th Circ. Rehearing Of Allergan FCA Case

By Daniel Wilson (July 22, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked to participate in arguments as the full Fourth Circuit considers a prominent False Claims Act case over whether an Allergan unit bilked Medicaid out of more than $680 million by fraudulently reporting its drug prices. The U.S. Department of Justice wants to support relator Deborah Sheldon's appeal in a case involving the hotly disputed issue of "objective reasonableness" in FCA cases, after the circuit court had agreed in May to rehear a previous 2-1 panel decision en banc, according to the government's motion. The government had backed both Sheldon's appeal and her request for rehearing in earlier...

