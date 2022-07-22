Texas Court Revives Suit Over Erroneous DNA Test

By Y. Peter Kang (July 22, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has revived a suit seeking to hold a DNA testing facility liable for an erroneous paternity test which led a man to believe that he was not the biological father of his son for 18 years, saying the trial court erred by finding the claims untimely. A three-judge panel for the Second District Court of Appeals overturned a summary judgment ruling in favor of DNA Testing Centre Inc. and its purported parent company Bio-Synthesis Inc. The suit in question accused the companies of negligently performing a paternity test on Robert Heck in 2001, which allegedly fraudulently indicated...

