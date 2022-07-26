How Some NY Judges Are Unpausing Eviction Cases

Abuelafiya v. Orena 9/17/2021 Suffolk Hackeling nonpayment vacated "The court finds as a matter of fact that the tenants are ineligible for ERAP funding as they are not experiencing housing instability by virtue of the fact that they own a second house they may relocate to."

255 Skyline Drive v. Ryant 10/14/2021 Richmond Smith holdover affirmed "[T]he statute does not provide for lifting of the stay in the event the petitioner no longer seeks to obtain arrears that it had previously requested."

Harbor Tech LLC v. Correa 10/25/2021 Kings Stoller nonpayment affirmed "If a landlord receives a payment of rent arrears through ERAP, the payment could naturally and foreseeably resolve the nonpayment litigation. Staying or otherwise restricting litigation to resolve a dispute by alternative means does not deny due process."

204 W. 55th St. LLC v. Mackler 12/2/2021 New York Fang holdover affirmed "The statute does not provide

the Housing Court with the authority to determine whether a person is eligible for ERAP

assistance. This ERAP eligibility determination lies solely with OTDA."

Sea Park E.L.P. v. Foster 12/10/2021 New York Cohen nonpayment affirmed "As the respondent's second ERAP application for months not sought for in the first application is pending, the proceeding is hereby stayed pending an outcome of eligibility."

Carousel Props. v. Valle 2/16/2022 Suffolk Matthews holdover affirmed "This Court does not possess the jurisdiction to make this determination absent clear and convincing evidence of fraud. Without such proof, the court can neither issue a ruling denying or granting ERAP benefits. To do so would upend a state-wide process put in place pursuant to statutory authorization."

Actie v. Gregory 2/18/2022 Kings Slade holdover vacated "While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Legislature to enact the statute and provide this sweeping relief en masse, to deny a party-in-interest an opportunity to challenge a stay if it can demonstrate the futility of the stay in a particular context or that it should otherwise not apply, would contravene most of our legal framework and fundamental ideas of fairness."

560-566 Hudson LLC v. Hillman 2/24/2022 Kings Ferdinand holdover affirmed "The restrictions on evictions do not exclude a proceeding based upon the status of

the applicant as a 'tenant' or 'occupant' and the Court is not persuaded that the

legislature intended a selective application of the stay on this basis."

U.S. Bank Trust, NA v. Alston 2/24/2022 Pleasant Valley (Dutchess) Sears holdover vacated "If a 'stay' was granted without the property owner's opportunity to challenge the occupant's eligibility, then such an application of the Act would suffer the same due process infirmities the United States Supreme Court identified in Chrysafis v. Marks."

Gurevitch v. Robinson 2/28/2022 Kings Stoller holdover affirmed "Significantly, this matter is predicated on a termination of a tenancy, there is a judgment for unpaid use and occupancy, and Petitioner has repeatedly cited substantial arrears in use and occupancy throughout the motion practice in this proceeding."

Kelly v. Doe 3/18/2022 Kings Cohen holdover vacated "To allow individuals, alleged to be squatters, who are not tenants, the benefit of a stay provision of ERAP would be futile and would lead to an absurd result, not contemplated by the statute."

Hudson Ave. Hous. Assoc., LLC v. Howard 3/18/2022 Glens Falls (Warren) Hobbs holdover affirmed with hearing option "[T]he petitioner is entitled to a due process hearing to determine whether the respondent is engaging in conduct to frustrate, delay, or otherwise impede a final determination of her ERAP application."

2986 Briggs LLC v. Evans 3/22/2022 Bronx Lutwak holdover vacated "[T]he ERAP Law also does not include any provisions preventing landlords from challenging such a stay in a pending court proceeding and raising whatever cogent legal arguments they may have, including that ERAP funds may be irrelevant to a particular case, or that occupants of a particular residence clearly do not meet one or more of the program's fundamental eligibility criteria."

Ben Ami v. Ronen 3/23/2022 Kings Barany holdover vacated "ERAP was intended as a potential shield to assist tenants to obtain financial assistance with the possibility of maintaining their tenancy. It was never intended as a sword to be used by a nonregulated tenant to remain in occupancy ad infinitum where the landlord clearly seeks to end the tenancy so a disabled relative can return back home."

Karan Realty Associates v. Perez 3/25/2022 Queens Kuzniewski holdover vacated "Respondent's possession of the premises is purely incidental to his now terminated employment. The petitioner has represented that they will not participate with ERAP nor will they create a tenancy."

Silverstein v. Huebner 3/29/2022 Kings Stoller holdover vacated "Petitioner's emphatically- and frequently-expressed desire to regain possession of the subject premises for the personal use of his large family renders ERAP particularly irrelevant to a resolution of the issues in this litigation."

Kristiansen v. Serating 4/7/2022 Suffolk Hackeling holdover partially vacated "Accordingly, the court continues the stay of the landlord's pursuit of $48,000 representing ERAP funds and vacates the ERAP stay to require the tenant to pay $12,800 of uncovered arrears on or before May 1, 2022."

Papandrea-Zavaglia v. Arroyave 4/7/2022 Kings Scheckowitz holdover vacated "Requiring landlord to wait 180 days to receive an approval from ERAP is an unnecessary exercise in futility where landlord has no intention of accepting such payment and reinstating the terminated tenancy."

Laporte v. Garcia 4/11/2022 New York Shahid holdover affirmed "To hold here that the ERAP stay would be vitiated based solely upon Petitioner's representation that he is only interested in possession would potentially make an ERAP stay inapplicable to almost all holdover proceedings where possession is the desired outcome for petitioners."

Shi Gan Zheng v. Guiseppone 4/14/2022 Richmond Ofshtein holdover vacated "This Court agrees that in accordance with the ERAP statute and its intent, the Housing Court has the inherent power to review the circumstances of each case to assess whether the Respondent is covered by the statute and entitled to its protections."

Harmony Mills W. LLC v. Constantine 4/25/2022 Cohoes (Albany) Marcelle nonpayment affirmed with hearing option "This scenario (long delays and depleted funds) presents a significant risk of erroneous deprivation of a landlord's property right."

Barker v. Cruz 5/13/2022 Bronx Ibrahim holdover vacated "In analyzing the statute, numerous courts have allowed vacatur of the ERAP stay to avoid inequity or fraud or absurd or futile results."

Federal Ntl. Mtge. Assn. v. Godette 5/16/2022 Mt. Vernon (Westchester) Johnson holdover vacated "Indeed, this poorly crafted ERAP process has in effect extended the covid moratorium past January 2022 on the backs of hurting landlords with no end in sight as anyone, at any time, for any unchecked selfish or bad faith reason can file an ERAP application with the intent to get a stay."

Joute v. Hinds 5/16/2022 Kings Cohen holdover vacated "The ERAP program was intended to assistant [sic] lawful tenants in remaining in their homes by assisting them in their financial obligations, it was not intended to shield individuals whose tenancies have already been terminated and for them to remain at a dwelling indefinitely."

Eight-17 Assoc. LP v. Cameron 5/19/2022 New York Finkelstein holdover affirmed "A similar result was determined in two cases, both licensee holdover proceedings involving rent

stabilized premises and succession claims, as is the case here."

Kessler v. Carbone 5/20/2022 Richmond Ofshtein holdover vacated "This Court agrees that in accordance with the ERAP statute and its intent the Housing Court has the inherent power to review the circumstances of

each case to assess whether the Respondent is covered by the statute and entitled to its protections."

178 Broadway Realty Corp. v. Charles 5/23/2022 Kings Slade holdover vacated "As there is currently no showing of a tenancy that may be imposed upon petitioner and petitioner may elect to not participate in the ERAP program so long as it is willing to accept the financial repercussions of declining ERAP, it is at liberty to do so and the maintenance of the stay at this juncture is prejudicial and serves no discernible legal purpose."

Mason v. Reyes 5/31/2022 Kings Cohen nonpayment affirmed "Herein, petitioner did not commence a holdover proceeding, but instead commenced a non payment proceeding seeking rental arrears. As such, the proceedings are hereby stayed pending an outcome of eligibility under the ERAP program. Petitioner's motion is denied in all aspects."

Robo LLC v. Matos 6/2/2022 Bronx Ibrahim nonpayment affirmed "[I]t is possible that respondent's application will be approved...eventually."

EQR-Hudson Crossing LLC v. Magana 6/7/2022 New York Bacdayan holdover affirmed "[P]etitioner has not provided an affidavit averring that it will not accept any approved monies. At oral argument, petitioner did not argue this point. Thus, petitioner does potentially stand to benefit in part from an ERAP approval."

Valsac 908 LLC v. Crespo 6/10/2022 New York Bacdayan holdover vacated "Moreover, it is not disputed that respondent has never paid a weekly or monthly amount of rent in consideration for the use and occupancy of the apartment. In fact, respondent does not pay rent for the premises in consideration for his job as superintendent."

Souffrant v. Janinty 6/17/2022 Kings Harris holdover affirmed "The core of petitioner's argument is that no stay is warranted because respondent is not eligible for benefits. That determination is one for OTDA, rather than for this court, to make."

PR IVC Rosemont Prop. LLC v. Jeanty 6/29/2022 Suffolk Ukeiley nonpayment affirmed "In addition, a landlord does not possess the right to dissolve the stay by refusing to accept ERAP funding and/or refusing to provide required input for the application to be completed...."

5th & 106th St. Assoc. v. Hunt 7/7/2022 New York Bacdayan holdover vacated "The evidence before the court, supports the conclusion that respondent has a stable income of $143,113 per year and has been able to afford to pay rent in the amount of $1,255.00 unfailingly during the entire COVID period."