FCC Plans $4.3M In Fines Over Rural Broadband Defaults

By Kelly Lienhard (July 25, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission hit 73 winners of the agency's rural broadband funding auction program with more than $4 million in proposed fines Monday after the companies backed out on their bids, preventing almost 2,000 census block groups from seeing upgrades in broadband coverage. The FCC said that the bidders in question failed to meet agency deadlines and requirements under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF, or withdrew their bids altogether. In order to provide services to the eligible locations, the winning companies were required to demonstrate that they could legally, financially and technically fulfill their obligations under RDOF. The 73 RDOF applicants...

