Ga. Opioid Trial Called Off After COVID-19 Outbreak

By Emily Field (July 22, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A trial that just kicked off July 19 in Georgia state court over claims that three major drug distributors created an opioid epidemic ended abruptly in a mistrial Friday due to a local outbreak in COVID-19 cases. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane said that the county has gone "code red" with COVID-19 cases, meaning everyone doing business in county buildings has to wear a mask and socially distance, according to a transcript obtained by Law360. He told the court that he had met with the jurors and they're not comfortable being in the courthouse at this time. "So bad...

