Linklaters To Retain More Than 90% Of Trainees In Fall

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 25, 2022, 6:34 PM BST) -- Linklaters LLP said Monday that it expected to retain more than 90% of trainees in the fall, the latest law firm to reveal how many of the attorneys they have trained are staying on. The Magic Circle firm said it would keep on 47 of the 51 trainees who started their training contract at the firm in September 2020, giving the firm a retention rate of 92%. All are permanent contracts. The firm declined to name the departments in which the junior associates will practice. Richard Hodgson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, congratulated the September qualifiers, saying he was "proud to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS