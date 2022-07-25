Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Corps Defends Its Review of Texas Oil Terminal's Permit

By Lauren Castle (July 25, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told a Texas federal judge that three groups representing indigenous and local communities near the Corpus Christi Ship Channel are advocating for a broader environmental review of an Enbridge oil terminal than the agency has authority to do. 

The Corps argued its permitting review for improvements to a facility owned by Enbridge Ingleside Oil Terminal LLC complied with the Administrative Procedure Act, the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. It said the concerns about the potential risk of climate change and oil spills in the area raised by the Indigenous Peoples of the...

