Testy Tilton Questioned On Taxes, Investing In Fraud Trial

By Pete Brush (July 25, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt manager Lynn Tilton defiantly sparred Monday in New York state court with lawyers for a large German bank that accused her of "picking our pocket" to the tune of $45 million, allegedly by using the bank's investment money for unauthorized, risky stock transactions. Tilton, 63, testified before a jury of nine, including three alternates, in a trial being handled by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen that opened July 14 and is expected to last as long as two more weeks. Hanover, Germany-based plaintiff Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, or Nord/LB, claims its $135 million investment in two of Tilton's...

