PE Execs Want Out Of Suit Over Radiology Chain Stock Plan

By Renee Hickman (July 25, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Four private equity firm executives urged a Florida federal court to free them from a former radiology company employee's suit over allegedly improper stock plan transactions, arguing that the ex-worker hasn't explained the execs' role in an alleged ERISA violation. Palm Beach Capital principles Nathan S. Ward, Shaun L. McGruder, Michael Schmickle and Michael J. Chalhub said Friday that Johana Colon's proposed class claims seek to hold them personally liable as investors in Advanced Diagnostic Group, yet her allegations are "conclusory and insufficient." Colon's suit claims the alleged wrongdoing carried out by a pair of former ADG executives and the Palm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS