MoFo Hires 8th Corporate Partner In 7 Months

By Tracey Read (July 25, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP has added a partner who specializes in fund formation and asset management — its eighth global corporate partner to join the firm this year. Besides being a partner in the firm's corporate department, Derek Steingarten will co-chair the firm's investment management group, Morrison Foerster announced Monday. Steingarten was a partner at K&L Gates LLP in New York before moving to Morrison Foerster, according to his LinkedIn page. In a joint video interview with managing partner Eric Piesner on Monday, Steingarten said the firm's culture was why he made the move. "MoFo is just an amazing group of people,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS