Cargill, Others To Pay $85M Over DOJ Wage-Fixing Claims

By Bryan Koenig (July 25, 2022, 10:51 AM EDT) -- Cargill Inc. and other poultry producers are on the hook for nearly $85 million in compensation to processing plant workers subjected to an alleged wage-fixing scheme under a civil settlement the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday as it continues to ramp up its campaign against labor-side antitrust violations. Cargill and other poultry producers will pay nearly $85 million over an alleged wage-fixing scheme. (Md Manik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In a complaint and accompanying consent decrees filed in Maryland federal court, the DOJ announced a range of settlement terms with Cargill as well as Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms...

