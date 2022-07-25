FERC Defends Power Market Subsidy Rule Overhaul

By Keith Goldberg (July 25, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday told the Third Circuit it can't force the agency to break a commissioner stalemate that allowed the nation's largest grid operator to no longer require state-backed renewable energy sources to meet a price floor in electricity capacity auctions. Independent power producers, as well as Ohio and Pennsylvania utility regulators, are challenging PJM Interconnection LLC's rollback of its minimum offer price rule, or MOPR, which went into effect in September because a 2-2 split among FERC commissioners over the proposal's legality prevented them from acting on it. But FERC told the Third Circuit in a...

