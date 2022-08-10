NCA Officer Sues Tabloid Over 'Breakfastgate' Article

By Sophia Dourou (August 10, 2022, 5:40 PM BST) -- A National Crime Agency officer is suing British tabloid The Sun for defamation over a story reporting he used a possible drug dealer's credit card to buy himself and his colleagues 10 breakfasts, based on a claim made during the suspect's trial. The Sun published an article with the headline "CHEWDUNNIT?," which Seeley's lawyers say can only be read as suggesting he did use a suspect's card after arrest, in an incident dubbed "breakfastgate." (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Senior NCA investigation officer Paul Seeley told the High Court that the way the Sun newspaper reported as fact an unfounded accusation...

