NJ Fired Rent Assistance Program Whistleblower, Suit Says

By Nate Beck (July 25, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer for New Jersey's Department of Community Affairs is arguing in state court that he was fired after telling agency leaders about waste and conflicts of interest in a $353 million rent assistance program created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walter Brown, who had served as DCA's CFO since October, sued on Friday, claiming New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver fired him in April after he sought to work from home due to a disability and separately told agency heads about overpayments and a lack of oversight in the program. As CFO, Brown worked with a...

