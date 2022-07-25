Rugby Players Sue Governing Bodies Over Head Injuries

By Silvia Martelli (July 25, 2022, 7:00 PM BST) -- A group of British rugby players sued the sport's governing bodies Monday, alleging they failed to protect the players from dementia and other injuries caused by repetitive head trauma, the latest athletes to go to court over alleged mismanagement of on-the-field concussions. All the rugby players involved in a lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies now suffer from "various irreversible neurological impairments," including early onset dementia, epilepsy and motor neurone disease, Rylands Legal said. (Andrew Snook/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Rylands Legal said it filed the proceedings at the High Court on behalf of more than 185 professional and semiprofessional...

