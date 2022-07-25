Novartis Can't Shake Former Exec's Whistleblower Award

By Bill Wichert (July 25, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. on Monday fell short in trying to escape a roughly $1.8 million whistleblower award granted to a former company executive after a state appellate panel upheld a jury's finding that the business fired her in retaliation for objecting that a proposed study was a kickback to drug distributor McKesson Corp. On competing appeals from Novartis and Min Amy Guo, a New Jersey appellate court refused to disturb 2019 verdicts that included awards of about $1.8 million to Guo on her state Conscientious Employee Protection Act claim and nearly $350,000 to Novartis on its counterclaim for unjust enrichment over...

