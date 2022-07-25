Mass. Court OKs Bridge Project Challenged By Boston Suburb

By Chris Villani (July 25, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Monday found that the blessing of state environmental regulators supersedes the objection of Boston's suburban neighbor Quincy to a long-planned bridge project, resolving a dispute that has drawn interest from federal prosecutors. The Supreme Judicial Court upheld a lower court order that said the opinion of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is enough to overrule the ​​conservation commission of Quincy, which had denied Boston's application to rebuild the Long Island Bridge. Associate Justice David A. Lowy wrote for the unanimous SJC, which found that the state and the city considered many of the same factors in arriving...

