Blazers Want Fan Suit Over Phone Toss Kept In Federal Court

By Elliot Weld (July 25, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An NBA fan whose cellphone was ripped from his hands and thrown into the stands by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić must pursue his defamation case in federal court, the team argued as it sought to dismiss some of the suit's claims. Lawyers for the Blazers and Nurkić opposed plaintiff Steven Geske's motion to send the case from Indiana federal court back to state court, where it was initially filed, saying Friday that the parties reside in different states and the damages in question likely exceed $75,000. "Plaintiff asserts claims for defamation, invasion of privacy by casting him in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS