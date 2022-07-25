BCLP Adds Partner To Atlanta Finance Transactions Practice

By Christine DeRosa (July 25, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP added Bob Stupar as partner in its global finance transactions practice, based in the firm's Atlanta office, BCLP announced Monday. Stupar joins the firm from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, where he was a partner. His practice concentrates on origination and servicing of commercial real estate conduit and balance-sheet loans secured by apartment buildings, shopping centers and other types of commercial real estate, the firm said in a press release. Jason DeJonker, partner and co-global practice group leader of finance transactions at BCLP, said Stupar brings significant experience in commercial mortgage-backed securities loans to the firm...

