Nautilus Barred From Ducking Sex Abuse Tort Claims For Now

By Ganesh Setty (July 25, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. must wait longer to find out whether it has any coverage obligations to a Kentucky sports studio accused of negligence after one of its former coaches pled guilty to sex abuse, a federal judge ruled, finding that the court should not exercise its jurisdiction on Nautilus' declaratory action. U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning wrote in a decision Friday granting KC Diamond Sports Studio LLC's and Jane Doe's separate motions to dismiss that there are key underlying factual issues that need to be resolved before the court could rule on provisions Nautilus cited to bar coverage to KC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS