FCC Won't Back Antenna Owner In Local Permit Dustup

By Christopher Cole (July 26, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California city may revoke permits that a property owner relied on to install 13 antennas and supporting masts on a residential roof, the Federal Communications Commission has told the D.C. Circuit. The FCC on Friday filed a brief opposing a petition from Indian Peak Properties LLC to compel the FCC to rule that the array of antennas on land in Rancho Palos Verdes is protected by agency rules exempting residential antennas from local restrictions. While the federal rules are meant to preempt localities from overly burdensome permitting regulations on over-the-air reception devices, the FCC said the company was taking it...

