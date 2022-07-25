Chicago Urgent Care Center Sued Over Breach Affecting 144K

By Lauraann Wood (July 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An urgent care center in downtown Chicago got hit Friday with two proposed class lawsuits accusing the facility of unlawfully failing to protect more than 144,000 patients' personal information in a six-month data breach the facility publicly disclosed in June. Michigan Avenue Immediate Care SC's weak data security system allowed hackers to break into its database in November and maintain their unauthorized access for nearly six months, stealing 580 gigabytes of patient data including social security numbers and personal health information until they announced themselves by demanding a payment from the facility in May, the plaintiffs claimed in their suits....

