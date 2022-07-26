Riders Get OK For Class Action Over Unfair Train Fares

By Alex Baldwin (July 26, 2022, 7:23 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust court has given the green light for customers to pursue an opt-out class action against rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway for allegedly charging "unfair" ticket prices on its key London rail routes. The Competition Appeals Tribunal on Monday gave the go-ahead for the collective action brought by two rail passenger campaigners who allege that the rail operator abuses its market dominance by setting different fares depending on the number of brands of Thameslink train customers are allowed to travel on. GTR owns the three brands that operate on the popular Brighton to London commuter train route: Thameslink, Southern...

