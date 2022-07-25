Aptos Labs Raises $150M Led By FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto

By Elaine Briseño (July 25, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Aptos Labs, steered by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, announced it has finished up a $150 million funding round that will help the company build a reliable foundation for Web3 networks, it announced Monday. Investors include the firms Apollo, Griffin Gaming Partners, Franklin Templeton, Circle Ventures, Superscrypt, a16z crypto and Multicoin. Aptos Lab, whose legal name is Matonee Inc., said the funding "comes at a critical time in our industry." Many see Web3, which runs on decentralized blockchain technology, as the next generation of the internet. Aptos specializes in blockchain technology, which supports a variety of internet activities including video games,...

