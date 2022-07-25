Dallas Nursing Home Says It Won't Indemnify Committee Pros

By Rick Archer (July 25, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The operator of Dallas' Edgemere retirement community has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject a request by the unsecured creditors committee in its Chapter 11 case that it indemnify the committee's proposed financial adviser. Both Northwest Senior Housing Corp. and the U.S. Trustee's Office said in motions filed Friday that they had no objection to the committee's retention of Ankura Consulting Group, but that a provision requiring Northwest to indemnify Ankura against lawsuits should be struck. "The debtors have not and do not consent to providing indemnification, contribution, and reimbursement to Ankura," Northwest said. Northwest sought Chapter 11 protection April...

