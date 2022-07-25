Federman Steifman Adds Real Estate Atty To NY Office

By Faith Williams (July 25, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Federman Steifman LLP on Monday introduced a real estate finance attorney with experience in Manhattan and tri-state-area deals as its new counsel in residence in the New York office. Brett D. Hoffman's practice focuses on representing lenders in mortgage loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, retail, commercial and industrial properties in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Hoffman previously worked at New York boutique real estate finance firm Narotsky Law Group LLP, according to license records. The firm told Law360 that Hoffman was no longer affiliated with it. "Federman Steifman LLP attracted me with their truly unique blend of practical and creative...

