Latham & Watkins Gains A Third Partner From Kirkland & Ellis

By Andrea Keckley (July 26, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired John Kelley from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the third partner to join its investment funds practice from Kirkland since May. The firm announced Monday that Kelley was joining its corporate department. He will be working out of Latham & Watkins' midtown Manhattan office. According to a statement, Kelley has represented investment managers with a focus on secondary transactions and liquidity solutions for fund sponsors. He is also experienced in forming private investment funds. "Continuing to expand our investment funds practice is a strategic priority of the firm," Alex Kelly, global vice chair of the firm's...

