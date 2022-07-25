Gibson Dunn Adds Class Action Litigation Expert To NY Office

By Nick Muscavage (July 25, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Monday that it is bolstering its litigation practice with the addition of the co-head of Mayer Brown LLP's Supreme Court and appellate practice group. Lauren R. Goldman, a Mayer Brown veteran with more than two decades at the firm, joins Gibson Dunn's office in New York with a reputation as an expert in high-stakes class action and other mass action litigation. She has carved out a niche representing tech companies and has counseled clients such as Facebook, Meta Platforms and DirecTV. While at Mayer Brown, Goldman was a member of the firm's management committee and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS