Amyris Investors' $13.5M Deal Over Inflated Royalties OK'd

By Gina Kim (July 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday greenlighted a $13.5 million class action settlement resolving claims from investors who accused chemical products manufacturer Amyris Inc. of overstating its royalty revenues from a company licensed to use its chemical farnesene to make vitamin E-based products, which caused Amyris stock prices to eventually sink. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted preliminary approval of the $13.5 million deal reached between a class of Amyris investors and the Bay Area-based renewable chemical company, writing in her order that she found the deal to be fair, reasonable and adequate. A hearing on the settlement...

