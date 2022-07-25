J&J Talc Unit, Tort Claimants Clash On Claim Estimation

By Rick Archer (July 25, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's talc unit and a committee of talc tort claimants continued to clash over whether tort claims estimation would speed up or slow down LTL Management's Chapter 11 case, as a New Jersey bankruptcy judge prepares to hear arguments on the issue Tuesday. In a reply filed Friday, LTL Management LLC argued a claims estimate from experts appointed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan could be completed by November and would speed up a settlement in the case. The tort claimants committee, on the other hand, argued in its own Friday filing that the process would drag out...

