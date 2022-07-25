Church Tells 11th Circ. Policies Cover Hurricane Damage

By Riley Murdock (July 25, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida church told the Eleventh Circuit on Monday that Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. should cover more than $2 million in wind and rain damage from hurricanes Matthew and Irma, arguing that an intended hurricane exclusion shouldn't apply because it was left out of the text of its policies. Shiloh Christian Center, a church in Melbourne, Florida, negotiated hurricane coverage out of its Aspen policy before 2016 in exchange for lower premiums, according to previous filings in the case. However, the plain text of the church's policies afterward contained no exclusion for "named storms," which Aspen considered an oversight, filings show....

