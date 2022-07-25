Littler Adds Shareholder William Anthony From Blank Rome

By Clarice Silber (July 25, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC said on Monday that it had hired William Anthony as a shareholder in its employment and labor law practice. Littler said Anthony will work out of the firm's New York City office, and touted his experience defending clients in a range of employment disputes and class actions. The law firm said that Anthony advises clients on compliance with employment statutes and regulations. Anthony told Law360 Pulse in an email that he "will continue to focus on class, collective and complex employment litigation on behalf of employers." "My practice also focuses on strategic advice and counsel on a wide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS