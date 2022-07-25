Groupon Gets Massage Parlor Abuse Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Matthew Santoni (July 25, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman allegedly assaulted by a massage therapist was a third-party beneficiary of the Groupon voucher her son had purchased for the massage, and she was therefore bound by Groupon's arbitration requirement even if she never saw it or explicitly agreed to it, a state appellate court said Monday. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled that even though Jane Doe hadn't reviewed or agreed to the terms of service for the account or the Groupon deal for a massage that her son had bought her as a Mother's Day present, she was still the intended beneficiary of the contract and...

