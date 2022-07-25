Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Power Co. Ends Suit With Insurer Over Winter Storm

By Ben Zigterman (July 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas power generation cooperative voluntarily dropped its federal lawsuit against a Hartford unit over coverage of customer lawsuits stemming from Winter Storm Uri.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown dismissed the suit without prejudice Friday after receiving a notice of dismissal from Golden Spread Electric Cooperative Inc. The co-op said in its notice that it was voluntarily dismissing its suit against Hartford Underwriter Insurance Co. but did not include any details about what led to the dismissal.

Court documents indicate that the parties were in discussion and hoped to reach a resolution after the suit was filed in February. The suit was...

