OKO & Cain Intl. Break Ground On $97.2M Fla. Apartments

By Faith Williams (July 26, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Real estate developers OKO Group and Cain International broke ground on their newest joint venture, One River Fort Lauderdale, a high-end apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, expected to be completed in late 2024, according to a statement. The apartment building at 629 Southeast Fifth Ave. is expected to have 34 stories with 251 units and 2,600 square feet of retail space. The developers secured $97.2 million from Bank OZK and JVP Management to finance the construction of the tower, according to the statement. "As South Florida continues to attract world-leading companies, we anticipate a sustained demand for high-quality housing to...

