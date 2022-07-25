Ex-FBI Trainee Stole Stock Tips From Atty Girlfriend, Feds Say

By Al Barbarino (July 25, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An ex-FBI trainee broke the trust of his BigLaw associate ex-girlfriend by secretly trading on nonpublic information she possessed about pharmaceutical giant Merck's April 2021 acquisition of Pandion, according to an indictment made public Monday as part of a broader insider trading sweep. Seth Markin of Pennsylvania "abused his relationship of trust and confidence" with the attorney girlfriend while staying at her apartment, relying on overheard conversations, information disclosed in confidence, and sifting through the associate's documents to ultimately reap roughly $1.4 million in illicit profits between himself and his friend, according to the indictment. An ex-FBI trainee has been indicated on...

