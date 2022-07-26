Advocates Say FCC's Rural Health Surplus Indicates Problems

By Kelly Lienhard (July 26, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said that a big surplus for its Rural Health Care Program will allow it to carry out all 2022 funding requests, although a longtime critic of the program says the leftover money indicates that worthwhile applications are being passed over. According to the numbers announced by the FCC Friday, the program is projected to have a $380.5 million surplus and will allow the agency to raise this year's funding cap by more than 4% from 2021. FCC announced Friday that the Universal Service Administrative Co. is projecting that the funds will be available for use beginning in 2022 and beyond. The new RHC Program funding cap for 2022 is approximately $638 million, representing a...

