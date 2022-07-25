Migrant Parents Claim Trauma From Family Separation Policy

By Rae Ann Varona (July 25, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Four migrant parents previously separated from their minor children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border sued the federal government on Monday, saying the former Trump administration created a separation policy knowing it would cause families lasting harm and trauma. The parents, whose children ranged from ages 6 to 14 when separated, said that the separation resulted in them being detained in "unsafe and inhumane" conditions without access to food, water, adequate restrooms, or space to sleep, all while not having information on the whereabouts of their children or of any plans for reunification. "The mere fact of being forcibly separated from one's...

