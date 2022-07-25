Body Mix-Up Sparks $50M Suit Against NJ Funeral Home Cos.

By Bill Wichert (July 25, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey funeral home businesses were pummeled Monday with a $50 million state lawsuit alleging they mixed up two deceased women and left one of their families grieving over a casket with the wrong body before a funeral director instructed cemetery employees to remove it from a grave. In their complaint against Central Funeral Home of New Jersey Inc. and Blackley Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., the children of Kyung Ja Kim said the companies' employees prepared the body of another woman and placed her in the casket for their mother's funeral services in November. After the casket was...

