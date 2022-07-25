BuzzBallz Busts Out TM Suit Against Caffeinated Gum Biz

By Gina Kim (July 25, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- BuzzBallz, the creator of the popular premixed cocktails in small round cans sued a celebrity cosmetic dentist for trademark infringement in Texas federal court Monday, alleging that his caffeinated chewing gum product, "Buzzballs," ripped off the well-known, ready-to-sip alcoholic beverage brand that has been around since 2009. BuzzBallz LLC, the creator of ready-to-go premixed cocktails sold in liquor stores, grocery stores and gas stations, filed a trademark infringement suit Monday in Texas federal court against Buzz Balls Inc., accusing the company of ripping off its marks to market and sell its brand of caffeinated chewing gum. In a 24-page complaint, woman-owned...

