Calif. Crypto Co. CEO Cops To $21M Fraud Scheme, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (July 25, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The founder and CEO of purported cryptocurrency investment platform Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc. has pled guilty to his involvement in a scheme related to the company's initial coin offering that raised about $21 million from investors all over the world, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. California resident Michael Alan Stollery, 54, on Friday pled guilty to one count of securities fraud after, federal prosecutors said, he lured investors to purchase BARs — the cryptocurrency token offered by TBIS — and then used their investments for personal expenses, including a condominium in Hawaii. Stollery was charged last month as...

