Day Pitney Expands Trusts And Estates Practice With RI Atty

By Christine DeRosa (July 26, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Day Pitney LLP has hired Cheryl L. Shaw to its trusts and estates practice based in the firm's office in Providence, Rhode Island. Shaw previously worked at Kalander & Shaw Ltd., where she was a managing partner, and has counseled individuals and families on trusts and estates matters for 30 years, Day Pitney said Monday. Renée A.R. Evangelista, office managing partner for the firm's Providence office, said the firm knew working with Shaw would be a great strategic fit. "She is a highly established trusts and estates attorney with deep ties to the Providence area; and having her join our team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS