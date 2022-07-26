DOL Floats Changes To Prohibited Transaction Exemption

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 26, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday it wants to make clear to retirement plan managers that certain criminal convictions will disqualify financial firms and individuals from receiving a prohibited transaction exemption under ERISA, regardless of whether the convictions occurred in foreign or domestic jurisdictions. The proposal announced by the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration would modify a prohibited transaction exemption frequently sought by large financial firms under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The exemption allows an investment fund holding assets of both retirement plans and individual retirement accounts to conduct a broad range of transactions that would otherwise be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS