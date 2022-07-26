Honda Stiffed Workers On Pay After Kronos Hack, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (July 26, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Honda failed to pay its nonexempt employees wages and overtime in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act after the December 2021 hack of workforce management company Kronos impacted its payroll and timekeeping systems, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Alabama federal court. In a 14-page complaint, Honda employee Brandon Whatley alleged that the automotive giant fell short of implementing a simple method that could accurately record employees' hours worked until issues relating to the ransomware attack and subsequent outage in the Kronos system were addressed, but did not. Rather, Honda simply paid employees based on estimates of...

